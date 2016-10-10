New golden crown, ornaments adorn presiding deity of Warangal

The presiding deity of the city — Goddess Bhadrakali — has acquired a new radiance after being adorned with the golden crown and other ornaments presented on behalf of the people of Telangana State, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He recalled that he had sought the blessings of Goddess Bhadrakali and prayed for achievement of separate statehood to the region during the separate Telangana movement. Since the State was achieved, he came to redeem his pledge to the deity. Accordingly, the Chief Minister gifted a golden crown and other ornaments weighing 11.7 kgs and worth Rs 3.70 crore to the deity here on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the ornaments were shifted to the Bhadrakali temple amid tight security under the personal supervision of City Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, government advisor K V Ramana Chary, Mayor N Narender and other senior leaders accompanied the Chief Minister to the temple.

Special puja

Mr Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha spent about an hour offering special prayers at the temple.

“Today is birthday of Goddess Bhadrakali and an auspicious day. On behalf of people of Telangana and the Government, I have presented the ornaments to the deity. It will do good for us all and Telangana will witness bright days ahead,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief priest B Seshu and his team of priests immediately adorned the deity with the ornaments presented by the Chief Minister. They performed special puja for the welfare of people of Telangana.

The Chief Minister during his stay of about four hours was at the residence of Rajya Sabha member Captain V Laxmikantha Rao where he addressed the media, had lunch and was closeted with the officials and party leaders before leaving for Hyderabad around 2 p.m.