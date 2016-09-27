Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has clarified that he had announced sanction of double bed room houses to the land oustees of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) without proper information about the rehabilitation programmes taken up by the administration.

“I remember, I made this announcement during my visit to Vemulawada temple shrine when some of the land oustees approached me. I appeal to the land oustees of MMD to excuse me for making such statements without information about the rehabilitation programmes taken up by the district administration,” he said.

Talking to newsmen here on Monday, he said that the government had decided to provide the double bed cost amount of Rs 5.4 lakh to the oustees so that they could construct the house of their choice either at R&R Colony or any other place. He reminded that the district administration had taken up several developmental activities and creation of infrastructure in the R&R colonies for the benefit of project oustees.

He also clarified that the sanction of double bed room houses would cause duplication of rehabilitation works and also problems in auditing and hence the government had dropped the idea. He said that the government would sanction family compensation of Rs. 2 lakh, relaxing the earlier fixed year 2008 as cut-off.

The Chief Minister also said that Chief Secretary Rajeev Sharma recently held a meeting with district officials to expedite the payment of compensation to the land oustees of all the irrigation projects on a priority basis.

Ministers T. Harish Rao and Etala Rajender, MPs B. Vinod Kumar and Balka Suman, legislators and others were also present.