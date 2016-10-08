Members owing allegiance to the Telangana Agency Dalita Hakkula Porata Ikya Vedika took out a rally here on Friday to press for their charter of demands, which includes recognition of Dalits living in Agency areas, the Konda Girijans , and safeguarding Dalits’ rights in the tribal sub-plan mandals.

Activists of the forum staged a demonstration near the Collectorate demanding immediate steps to uplift Dalits inhabiting the Agency areas in the district and elsewhere in the State.

Other demands

Their other demands include extension of the three-acre land and other welfare schemes meant for Dalits to Agency areas for the benefit of the community living there.