National » Telangana

KHAMMAM, November 4, 2016
Updated: November 4, 2016 05:39 IST

Chain-snatcher nabbed

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Major haul:Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suresh Kumar inspecting the recovered air gun and gold ornaments at press conference in Khammam on Thursday.— PHOTO: G.N. RAO
Major haul:Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suresh Kumar inspecting the recovered air gun and gold ornaments at press conference in Khammam on Thursday.— PHOTO: G.N. RAO

The Khammam two town police on Thursday nabbed a chain snatcher who was allegedly involved in 15 chain snatching and other offences in the town.

A police team apprehended B. Veeru, 26, of Seripuram in Garla mandal of Mahabubabad district, while he was allegedly riding a stolen bike at Raparthinagar here on Thursday morning.

Upon interrogation, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in a total of 15 chain snatching incidents, and theft of two motorbikes and a car.

The police recovered 67.5 tola gold ornaments and vehicles worth Rs. 37 lakh, besides a dummy pistol, from his possession.

More In: Telangana | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

DLSA conducts legal awareness programme in villages

Balotsav from Nov. 10

Agriculture, tourism key to Medak development

Vacancy for doctors at RIMS to be filled

‘ Do not create controversy around triple talaq’

Chain-snatcher nabbed

Protest against buildings on school, college grounds

Sri Sri Ravishankar to visit Hyderabad

Naidu goes all out to gauge mood on governance

IndiGo agrees to relax baggage norm


Hyderabad

Uttam blames BJP for ex-soldier’s suicide

Krishnaiah grilled over links with Nayeemuddin

These Hyderabadis are new YouTube sensation

Fighting response to dengue missing

YSRC seeks more time for MLC electoral rolls

Telangana Kala Mela from tomorrow

Minor millets’ cultivation on verge of disappearance in TS

Now, only TSRTC-Bisleri water at bus stations

Visakhapatnam

High alert in Agency ahead of Naxal bandh

Get set for a clash with ‘Swords and Crowns’

Bypass road at NAD still hangs fire

‘Focus on safety culture to achieve zero accidents’

Private schools seek scrapping of new assessment pattern

Vijayawada

Naidu goes all out to gauge mood on governance

Xuan Zang stayed in Vijayawada to study Buddhist scriptures

Gas explosion shatters house, two hurt

Petroleum dealers begin stir

Nagula chaviti celebrated

TS builds cross bund across NSP canal

Vizag school adopts two sports disciplines under LTAD scheme

BC commission’s north coastal tour from Nov. 7

Coal allocation for MSME to go online

‘Reforms need a little push’


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Telangana

Sri Sri Ravishankar to visit Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sri Sri Ravishankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, will visit the State for three days starting from November 5. Among... »