Chain-snatcher nabbed

Major haul:Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suresh Kumar inspecting the recovered air gun and gold ornaments at press conference in Khammam on Thursday.

The Khammam two town police on Thursday nabbed a chain snatcher who was allegedly involved in 15 chain snatching and other offences in the town.

A police team apprehended B. Veeru, 26, of Seripuram in Garla mandal of Mahabubabad district, while he was allegedly riding a stolen bike at Raparthinagar here on Thursday morning.

Upon interrogation, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in a total of 15 chain snatching incidents, and theft of two motorbikes and a car.

The police recovered 67.5 tola gold ornaments and vehicles worth Rs. 37 lakh, besides a dummy pistol, from his possession.