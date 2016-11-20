The Centre for Electronics Test Engineering, a Government of India training centre, will conduct a three-week skill development and job-oriented course on ‘industrial automation with Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)’ for SC, ST, minority, and women engineering graduates, from November 28. For details and registration, with a nominal fee, those eligible may contact the centre director, R.V. Sudhakar, at 040-27181180 or 27181170, a press release stated.

Please Wait while comments are loading...