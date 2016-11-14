Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that the State government has written to Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh urging him to establish centres to purchase pulses and onion in Telangana immediately.

Participating in ‘Meet the Press’ held at Siddipet on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said farmers and traders were facing problems as they were unable to mobilise money for their second crop while pulse traders at Malakpet have already announced that they would not purchase pulses due to currency shortage in view of the ban of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Informing that godowns were getting ready in the district, the Minister urged the farmers to use the Rytu Bandhu Scheme to keep their produce at godowns and get 75 per cent value for their produce in advance without any interest. They can repay the amount in six months period. He also asked the officials to propagate the scheme among farmers.

Informing that the modern Rytu Bazar would be completed in another 100 days, he said works on the multi-purpose market being built at an estimated cost of Rs. 12 crore was already commenced and the first phase of work was completed.

Later in the day, Mr. Harish Rao visited Ensanpally on Medak route, Ponnala-Marpadaga on Hyderabad route and Mallapally-Velgatur on Warangal route to examine places for the establishment of Collectorate, Medical College, Zilla Parishat Office and District Court.