Squarely blaming the Centre for the travails of cash-starved people, activists of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) district committee burnt the effigy of the Central government here on Friday in protest against the current precarious cash supply.

‘Farmers worst hit’

Addressing the demonstrators, party State assistant secretary P. Ranga Rao alleged that farmers, petty vendors, labourers and other toiling masses were among the worst hit, and the demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes in the name of flushing out black money has left the common man cash-starved.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Mr. Rao said thousands of crores of loans owed by big wilful defaulters and other “black money” holders to public sector banks were written off.

The government should initiate urgent steps to alleviate the sufferings of the common people, he demanded.

Party district secretary G. Venkateswara Rao, IFTU district secretary G. Ramaiah, and other leaders also spoke.