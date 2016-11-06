At a workshop, speakers pitch for choice-based credit system to help students pursue the courses of their choice

The choice-based credit system (CBCS) would revolutionise the higher education system, said Telangana University Vice-Chancellor P. Sambaiah. “The entire system of imparting education and evaluation will witness a sea change while students can pursue the courses of their choice,” he added after inaugurating a one-day workshop on ‘Choice-Based Credit System-Pattern and Evaluation’ on TU campus here on Saturday.

Elaborating the CBCS, Prof. Sambaiah said it would offer better alternatives and would help implement a better evaluation system. He explained that the traditional education system has many loopholes and the proposed CBCS would help implement a student-centric education system.

Organising secretary Y. Jaya Prakash Rao said the Telangana State was the first to initiate the CBCS method at the undergraduate level. Telangana University organised the workshop to create awareness among different stakeholders, including the affiliated college principals, on the importance of CBCS, he added. He said the Telangana State Council of Higher Education initiated the process of dialogue and promotional activities concerning CBCS. Workshop convenor Praveen Mamidala explained that the choice-based credit system was like a cafeteria system where students can chose their subjects and papers across the disciplines. There was no restriction on selection of subjects and papers. Two experts - B. Raja Shekar and C.R. Rao - from University of Hyderabad gave detailed presentations on different aspects of the CBCS and interacted with the faculty and students on the subject. Maulana Azad National Urdu University Academics Dean A. Ravinder Nath moderated the final session on the techniques to implement the CBCS.

Later, Prof. Sambaiah felicitated the resource persons with mementoes. Over 200 delegates participated in the workshop.