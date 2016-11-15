TS fails to appoint members and presidents

Confederation of All Telangana Consumer Organizations (CATCO) State President N. Srinivas allegedly stated that several consumer- related cases were pending in the consumer forums following non-availability of presidents and members in Telangana for over an year.

In a press note, he stated that out of 12 consumer forums in the State, there were no presidents for 10 forums and 18 members leading to a pendency of cases.

The High Court also had asked the State Government to appoint the presidents and members for the organization but there was no action taken. During the last year, a total of 2,126 cases were registered with the consumer councils, but only 511 were settled.

He said that the consumer cases, which should be settled within 90 days, were pending for over five years.