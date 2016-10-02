The missing persons were identified as Rajamani (36), Priya (7), Jyothi (6), twins Ganga and Gouri (3) and a 13-month-old baby Deepakshi.

As many as 11 persons, including seven children, lost their lives on Saturday as they were washed away in rain water or drowned in water bodies that were filled following recent rains in Telangana.

In a shocking incident in Nizamabad, a woman and her five children, who were travelling by a car, were washed away in the Pilli Vagu near Pitlam mandal headquarters on Saturday afternoon. Onlookers saved the driver and another person.

The missing persons were identified as Rajamani (36), Priya (7), Jyothi (6), twins Ganga and Gouri (3) and a 13-month-old baby Deepakshi. The police and revenue authorities, with the help of locals, were searching for the missing persons and the vehicle. Ismail, the driver, who was said to have been in an inebriated condition, and Rajamani’s brother Naveen were admitted to a local hospital.

Hailing from Tadkal village in Kangti mandal of Medak district, the pregnant woman Rajamani, wife of Raju, a helper in the electricity department, set out in theirMaruti 800 for Pitlam for medical examination. En route, the driver stopped the car and reportedly went away to consume liquor.

Rajamani reportedly warned Ismail a couple of times against overspeeding before entering the flooded road. After travelling some distance, waterenteredthe silencer and the car stopped in the middle of the road and was swept away into the stream by the gushing flood waters. In Medak, an MRF employee Sangameswar (35) was washed away in a stream between Kishtapur and Bidakanne of Jarsangam mandal. Pundareekam (20) of Turkapally village of Narayanakhed mandal drowned while swimming in a stream.

Two brothers Rakesh (15) and Rahul Chowdhary (9) drowned while swimming in a trench filled with rain water at Kandlakoya near Medchal in Ranga Reddy district. The trench was dug up for a construction work near the Outer Ring Road.

A polytechnic student, Manoj Kumar (16), drowned in a tank while he was with friends at a picnic at Puchayalakunta near Hayatnagar.