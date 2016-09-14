Noted environmental activist K Purushotham Reddy has underlined the need for conscious efforts to plant and nurture trees, promote the use of renewable energy sources to prevent global warming and make the planet Earth a better place to live in as envisioned by former President A P J Abdul Kalam.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by the town-based Vibrants of Kalam Organisation on “A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s last lecture at IIM in Shillong on creating a “Livable Planet Earth” at Bhakta Ramadasu Kalakshetram here on Thursday.

Mr Reddy called upon the students to draw inspiration from one of the greatest scientists of the country, late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who played an instrumental role in galvanising global efforts to combat climate change.

Chairman of town-based SBIT and former registrar of Osmania University S Pullaiah and others spoke.