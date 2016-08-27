The Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham’s ongoing State-wide bus yatra against social evils like untouchability and caste discrimination will reach Khammam district on August 30.

In a statement, KVPS district president Macha Venkateshwarlu said the ‘Atma Gaurava Udyama Bus Yatra’ began in Sangareddy of Medak district on August 23.

The bus yatra will pass through various mandals across Khammam district from August 30 to September 1.

The bus yatra is intended to spearhead a mass movement against all forms of untouchability and other social evils, besides growing atrocities against Dalits, he said, adding that several roadside meetings will be organised as part of the ensuing bus yatra to root out social evils in society.