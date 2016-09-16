A 5 year-old boy died as a bus carrying 29 passengers caught fire in the early hours of Friday near Humnabad in adjoining Karnataka State. Seven others who sustained serious burns were rushed to a nearby hospital fro treatment.

5 year-old Vihaan hailed from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh.

According to preliminary information, eye-witnesses saw the bus suddenly being lapped up by flames just outside Humnabad, about 170 km away from here. After the police and a fire tender rushed to the spot, the bus was reduced to a bare steel frame. The police immediately arranged ambulances and alerted doctors at the hospital.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Transport Commissioner of Telangana, said the bus that was registered in Puducherry was being run in the name of Cauvery Travels. He declined to hazard any guess as to how the bus caught fire and said he was told by the police that a short-circuit could have been responsible.

However, in the wake of disturbances witnessed across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the issue of Cauvery waters, sources did not rule out the possibility about the bus being set on fire deliberately, in an act of sabotage or vandalism.

A few passengers told the police that the bus was stopped on the road and set on fire. Further information is awaited.