Farmers of Karimnagar district, who were since the last three years a worried lot as they could not take up farming activities, are now upbeat with all irrigation projects having received copious inflows due to the recent rains that lashed the district.

With the ground water table recharging considerably, the area of cultivation is likely to go up in the district following the government’s assurance of providing nine-hour power supply, that too in the day time. The average ground water table in Karimnagar district this year is 8.59 metres, compared to 11.20 metres last year.

The normal area of cultivation in erstwhile Karimnagar district was 2,02,721 hectares.

However, during this rabi season it is likely to reach 3,16,800 hectares. In the existing Karimnagar district, the area of cultivation is likely to cross 76,672 hectares compared to the normal area of 49,653 hectares.

The erstwhile Karimnagar district, which was declared the rice bowl of Telangana, would once again reap riches due to paddy production, as farmers have taken up cultivation of the same on 2.25 lakh hectares.