A committee constituted by college authorities recommends expelling one of the students

Two B.Tech third year students of the University College of Engineering (Kakatiya University) in Kothagudem allegedly ragged a B.Tech first year student by forcing him to sing film songs at a Ganesha pandal on the premises of the college-attached hostel on Tuesday night.

The duo subsequently summoned their junior to their hostel room and roughed him up for refusing to deliver a dialogue from a popular Telugu movie, sources said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the aggrieved student approached the officials concerned. Taking a serious view of the incident, the college authorities constituted a committee to conduct an internal inquiry into the incident.

The committee reportedly recommended expulsion of a B.Tech (EEE) third year student from the hostel holding him responsible for the incident. Tension prevailed in the hostel when two students allegedly tried to manhandle a cameraman of a television channel when the latter arrived at there to cover the incident.