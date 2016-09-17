The Bharath Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Karimnagar district has rolled out the Next Generation Network (NGN) phone facility which has special features of video calling and multi-media video conferencing facilities.

Second city in TS

The Karimnagar is the second city in Telangana where the BSNL is offers the NGN phone facilities after Hyderabad.

Telecom company’s AP and Telangana Circle Chief General Manager L. Anantharam formally launched the NGN services from Hyderabad by making a video call.

At the launch DGM (planning) V.Ch. Pitchaiah, DGM (Admn) M. Narsaiah, AGM A. Ravindranath, DE E. Prakash, SDE (NGN) B. Vasu, SDE Ch. Sanjeeva Reddy, JTOs K.V. Anand and T. Rajyalaxmi and others were also present.

The NGN facilities were made available to the subscribers of Mankammthota, Shiva and Main exchange areas only.

Free vidoe conferencing

On this occasion, the Bharath Sanchar Nigam Limited officials said that the NGN services would help consumers to avail video conferencing without any cost through their land line and the customers have to purchase the NGN phone which costs Rs. 8,000 and above.

They said that the Next Generation Network service has all the features of a mobile phone.

