The BSNL Warangal telecom district has launched the FTTH (Fibre To The Home) for the first time in the State in association with the local cable operations here on Tuesday.

Principal General Manager K Narender said the FTTH offers high speed internet services and phone facility to the subscribers. Hitherto services being offered via copper would be replaced by fibre. The BNSL currently has 10,000 broadband customers and they target to reach one lakh households soon across the district.

The services are being launched in association with the local cable operators. “We guarantee excellent services now. Our personnel will reach instantly as and when there is a complaint of any sort,” Mr Narender said.

As a promotional offer, the BSNL announced the following tariff – Rs. 645 for 10 mbps for 50 GB and Rs. 1,045 for 20 mnbps for 100 GB. Mr. Narender said that from now onwards all bills would be emailed only. The customers could pay their bills online as well. Mahati communications director Surabhi Chandrasekhar who is associated with the BSNL in offering this FTTH said they have opened nine offices and soon another offices would be opened across tri-cities to give connections and to attend to the complaints instantly.