New RCI Director

Scientist BHVS Narayana Murthy has been appointed as Director, Research Centre Imarat (RCI), DRDO, Hyderabad. An alumnus of REC Warangal, he has been associated with India’s missile programmes, helping developing on-board processors, system on chips and real-time mission software.

MRCS exam held

The two-day final component of examination for Membership of Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS) was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Doctors from India and other South Asian countries will take the exam, which is also scheduled on Thursday. This is the second time that the exam is being held in this part of India, said President, The Association of Breast Surgeons of India P. Raghu Ram, who is convening the exam.