Bodies of Vishnuvardhan Reddy (21) and Ranjith Kumar (23) from Sadasivanagar mandal headquarters were traced out and sent to post-mortem at the Area Hospital in Kamareddy this afternoon.

They were washed away in the Tunga stream at Tirmanpally when they were returning home on a motorbike after consoling Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s aunt who lost her husband at Gidda village in the same mandal, on Sunday night. The stream was in spate when the mishap occurred.

The motorbike was also recovered. Vishnuvardhan Reddy completed his degree and was trying for job while his friend Ranjith Kumar was an autorikshaw driver. Both were unmarried, according to SS Nagar Sub-Inspector of Police, Nagaraju.