Fate of the 77 year old historic Nizam Sugar Factory at Bodhan hangs in balance with Government remaining silent over its taking over while the sugarcane planting season is round the corner. The factory will run without any hindrance if the crop is planted right now as it takes 10 months for the harvest.

On the other hand pressure from different sections has been increasing on the Government to announce its stand on the future of the factory. Former Minister and Congress senior leader P. Sudarshan Reddy led the padayatra covering five mandals last month on the demand. It evoked a good response from farmers who expressed their willingness to plant the crop if the factory management gives them assurance to crush the cane.

Telangana Joint Action Committee under the leadership of its chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram planned padayatra from Bodhan to Nizamabad from November 2. However, it postponed its programme to another date in the month. The NSF Protection Committee called for Bodhan bandh with the demand for reopening of the factory tomorrow.

People are eagerly waiting for the Government’s decision on the NSF and are of the opinion that if it does not take a decision in this month the issue should be considered as kept in cold storage once for all. Reports said that if the statement comes for the factory reopening farmers are likely to plant sugarcane in 6,000 acres with available seed cane in the area. Thus, in the first year it would meet at least half of the quantity of cane which is required for crushing. Local leaders have no hopes of the immediate revival of the factory as it involves a big amount.