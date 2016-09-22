Residents of Myadampalli village in Mallial mandal who were shifted to a temporary relief camp following the submergence of their homes due to the breach of SRSP canal at Manala village on Tuesday got some relief material from philanthropists. Following the request made by Karimnagar member of Parliament B. Vinod Kumar, the Prathima Foundation came forward and donated 300 blankets to the residents. Choppadandi legislator B Shoba, Tahsildar Srihari Reddy and foundation member B Venu handed over the blankets on Wednesday at the relief camp.
Updated: September 22, 2016 05:46 IST
Blankets donated to SRSP breach victims
