Farmers have complained of crop loss due to sowing of spurious seed, particularly black gram and green gram, in a couple of villages of Medak district.

Take the case of G. Raju in Sadashivapet, whose one acre of green gram was completely lost. He blames the seed supplied by the government for the same. Two other farmers of the same village also sowed green gram and black gram only to incur huge loss as there was no yield at all.

“Earlier, we used to develop our own seed and cultivate the crop. But in recent times, we are depending on seed made available in market. This time, we purchased seed from the block office that was supplied by the government, and wondered how the government can supply spurious seed. Where do we go?” asks Bagaiah, whose two-acre plot of back gram and green gram has no yield.

Pulse crop was sown in about 150 acres in the village by about 20 farmers, and all of them reported losses. Many of them were small and marginal farmers and took land on lease for cultivation.

A similar problem was faced by farmers of another village, Machireddypalle, in the same mandal. Two of them — Jaleel and Rafi — approached the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) seeking compensation from the Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC) which supplied seed for the crops which did not yield.

Prudhvi Raj of Medak Manjeera Rytu Samkhya said the problem of spurious seed had surfaced only in these two villages so far. While admitting complaints by farmers, Joint Director of Agriculture Madhavilatha said scientists who attended to them felt the seed might be sun sensitive. However, the TSSDC was alerted.