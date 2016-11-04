Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the TTD to revise the quantity of commodities earmarked for its associate temples for performance of various rituals like ‘abhishekam’ in accordance with the rising costs.

The party’s OBC Morcha State leader Jally Madhusudhan formally called on the Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao on Thursday and submitted a representation to this effect.

He referred to the allocation of a mere 100 gram of honey and two tender coconuts for giving a celestial bath to the main deity at Sri Lakshminarayana temple in G.S. Mada Street on Tirumala.