The TRS district president T Ravinder Rao said that BJP leaders were spreading false propaganda on the State government out of greed for power.

The BJP leaders want to earn the trust of people of Telangana. Their agenda was to criticize TRS party and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Their aim was to come to power in Telangana wwhich would never happen, he said. “Can anyone earn the trust of people by criticising somebody? If you work for people, they will believe in you?,” he pointed out. BJP National president Amit Shah stooped too low pointing a finger at TRS party and the Chief Minister. But people know KCR better than the BJP leaders. Instead of speaking on the development or announcing new projects, Amit Shah tried to attract people by resorting to cheap criticism of KCR. The local BJP leaders too failed to get assurances on pending projects. BJP should focus on development, promise and deliver before asking for power in Telangana.