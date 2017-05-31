‘BJP, TRS fail to meet aspirations’

more-in

The governments of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the State are most disappointing and both have failed to meet the aspirations of the people, CPI state secretary Chada Venkata Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday Mr. Venkata Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to bring black money from abroad and deposit ₹15 lakh into every account but failed to do so. Further, demonetisation had an adverse impact on society, he said, adding that the corruption was rampant.

“Why has the Union Government not come to the rescue of farmers when it was able to offer a subsidy of ₹12 lakh crore to corporate organisations,” he said. The Centre has also failed to release the MNREGS arrears of ₹11,000 crore.

Referring to TRS Government in the State, Mr. Venkata Reddy the State has not improved except in power sector and distribution of pensions. “What happened to the promise of double bedroom houses and distribution of three acres of land for dalit families? While 3 lakh eligible dalits had applied for land only 3,000 persons have benefitted,” he said.