National » Telangana

WARANGAL, September 7, 2016
Updated: September 7, 2016 02:46 IST

BJP seeks public holiday on Telangana Liberation Day

  • Special Correspondent
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nallu Indrasena Reddy. - File Photo.
‘Maharashtra and Karnataka have been conducting official celebrations for a long time’

Senior BJP leader N. Indrasena Reddy has demanded the State Government declaration of public holiday on September 17 to commemorate the liberation of Telangana from Nizam rule and conduct official celebrations.

He was here on Tuesday to oversee the arrangements being made for the visit of party national president Amit Shah who would address a public meeting on September 17 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Hanamkonda.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar made a similar demand for official celebrations on September 17 while the Congress and TDP were in government. However, after assuming power, he changed his stand on the issue, he said. “Since the TRS joined hands with the MIM party, it is shying away from celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day. The Chief Minister was concerned about Muslim votebank,” Mr. Indrasena Reddy alleged.

The BJP had been espousing the cause. It has been demanding the successive governments to include the Telangana liberation movement in syllabi and ensure future generations knew their history. Scores of people were killed fighting the brutal Nizam army Razakars. The governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka were conducting official celebrations for a long time. Similar official function should be held in Telangana as well, he opined.

The TRS leaders were branding BJP as communal and attributing ill intentions as it was demanding Telangana liberation celebrations, he said. Similar demand was put forward by the TRS during the separate Telangana movement. But the BJP had been consistently taking up the issue. The TRS was trying to gain political mileage staying away from the September 17 celebrations, he alleged.

The BJP had been conducting various programmes to remind people of Telangana about the liberation struggle. Competitions were held in educational institutions and rallies were taken out in villages creating awareness on the issue, Mr. Indrasena Reddy said.

Telangana
BJP seeks public holiday on Telangana Liberation Day

