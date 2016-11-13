The BJP Karimnagar district unit leaders have staged a dharna at the toll tax collection centre on Rajiv Rahadhari State highway at Renikunta village in Thimmapur mandal on Friday flaying the private agency for collection of toll tax from vehicle owners in spite of Union Government direction not to collect the tax till November 14.

BJP State official spokesperson Bandi Sanjay Kumar, district leaders Bethi Mahender Reddy, K Murali Krishna and others rushed to the toll tax collection centre and staged a dharna flaying the private management for collection of taxes violating the Union Government directions. They alleged that the private agency was collecting toll tax on entire stretch of Rajiv Rahadhari at three places viz Basanthnagar, Renikunta and Pragnapur from Ramagundam to Hyderabad road.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to DRO T Veerabrahmaiah.