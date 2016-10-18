The Bharatiya Janata Party would organise agitations at all mandal headquarters and district headquarters for 10 days from Thursday highlighting problems of farmers, BJP State president K Laxman said.

Addressing the last meeting of the party workers of erstwhile combined Medak district here on Monday, Dr. Laxman said that the farmers were struggling a due to non-availability of loans and the government not releasing the loan waiver amounts. The agitations would highlight farmers issues like loan waiver, input subsidy and supply of spurious seeds.

The state government has failed in all aspects and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been blaming the Opposition parties to divert public attention. “The surplus State at the time of division, as declared by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, has fallen into a debt trap,” he said.