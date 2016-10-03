BJP National general secretary P Muralidhar Rao has alleged that the under construction Mid Manair Dam earth dam in Manwada village of Boinpalli mandal had breached due to the negligence of irrigation officials.

Refuting the claims made by the State government that the MMD earth dam had breached due to sudden floods, he said that the breach was man-made and the government was trying to shield the officials and contractors. Mr Muralidhar Rao along with BJP Kisan Morcha National general secretary P Sugunakar Rao, district president K Srinivas Reddy and others visited the MMD breach site and interacted with the affected villagers and land oustees on Sunday.

Talking to newsmen, Mr Muralidhar Rao flayed the State Ministers for not visiting the project site after the breach and consoling the land oustees.

Alleging that the government had failed to provide any kind of relief to the farmers affected by the breach, he said that the district authorities have failed to provide drinking water to the villagers affected by the breach as all their drinking water sources were flooded. The authorities have also failed to provide medical assistance to the villagers to check the spread of diseases following the floods, he charged.

Flaying the government for not assessing the crop damages caused due to the breach of earth dam, he found fault with the State government for not providing insurance coverage to the farmers under the Fasal Bheema yojana so that the Union government could have provided compensation accordingly.