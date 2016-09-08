The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit has appealed to the government to take steps to prevent illegal transport of cattle and unauthorised slaughter houses. The police should be directed to keep a vigil to prevent these activities since Bakrid was round the corner.

In a communication to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, a copy of which was released to the media here on Wednesday, BJP legislature party leader G. Kishan Reddy demanded that the government arrest gangs involved in illegal transport of cattle and slaughtering under the PD Act and seize the vehicles concerned.

Charging that cattle, including cows, were being illegally brought into the capital from the adjoining villages making use of smaller thoroughfares, he wanted more check-posts to be set up to arrest such movement.