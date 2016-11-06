Collector P. Venkatram Reddy said that biometric system would be established in all government hospitals and primary health centres within 15 days.

In a meeting held here on Saturday, Mr. Venkatram Reddy said that this would make the doctors and other staff to extend services to patients without fail. unhappy over the functioning style of hospitals attached from Cheryal and Maddur mandals of former Warangal district and Husnabad, Koheda and Bejjanki mandals of former Karimnagar district, he said that officials should prepare action plan for the improvement of infrastructure in these hospitals. Joint Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, District Coordinator of Hospitals Narasimham, District Project Officer Jagannadh Reddy were present.