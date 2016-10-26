On time:Municipal Corporation Workers marking their attendance using the biometric system at Yellandu crossroads in Khammam on Tuesday early morning.— Photo: G.N. Rao

: Sanitation and other wings of the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) have gone hi-tech with the introduction of biometric attendance system for the entire field staff, including 580 sanitation workers of the civic body.

The civic body has already introduced the biometric method of marking attendance for its office employees, numbering around 200, to make the attendance system foolproof.

The KMC has pressed into service as many as 28 biometric devices extending the automated attendance system to all its wings, with total staff strength of around 900 employees including regular and outsourcing personnel. The move is aimed at effectively monitoring the attendance of the entire staff and improving the overall functioning of all the wings of the civic body, said B Srinivas Rao, Municipal Commissioner, Khammam.

The attendance of the field staff is being recorded by the supervisors concerned using the biometric devices daily.

The technology driven initiative is proving immensely useful in recording the attendance of the staff accurately and providing better sanitation services, Mr. Rao noted.