Biocon reported a net profit of Rs.162 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2016 as against a loss of Rs.8 core in the same period last year.

The total revenue for the July-September period stood at Rs. 954 crore, registering a growth of 20 per cent, compared with the same period last year.

“Our performance in Q2 FY17, was led by strong growth across small molecules, biologics and research services. The expansion of our biologics footprint in emerging markets and licensing agreements boosted the revenue further,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon.

“Our long term investments in R&D, manufacturing facility in Malaysia and clinical advancement of our programs will enable us to unlock greater value, going forward,” she added.