A long way to go:A view of office of Superintendent of Police in Bhadradri district.- Photo: G.N. Rao

SCCL’s ERP building housing the new Collectorate is yet to be equipped fully

The new district administration of Bhadradri, carved out of Khammam district, continue to grapple with a plethora of infrastructure deficiencies in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem.

The Collectorate and a host of other government departments became operational at renovated old buildings belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Tuesday.

However, many of the key departments are yet to become fully functional for want of requisite infrastructure facilities in the old buildings temporarily allotted to them in the coal town.

The SCCL’s ERP building presently housing the new Collectorate is yet to be equipped fully with modern audio-visual gadgets and other paraphernalia needed to facilitate video conferencing, the vital communication tool, sources said.

According to sources, the SCCL’s bungalows allotted as official residences of the Collector and Joint Collector at 3 Incline Park have remained unoccupied due to ongoing renovation works.

Bhadradri district’s first Superintendent of Police, Ambar Kishor Jha, has already moved into one of the renovated SCCL bungalows, earmarked for SP’s camp office, sources said. It may take a couple of days to fully renovate the two SCCL bungalows earmarked for the top officials of the district administration, said a Revenue official, seeking anonymity.