KARIMNAGAR, September 14, 2016
Updated: September 14, 2016 06:04 IST

Beautification project goes awry in Karimnagar

The R&B main roads measuring 14.5 km in the town are worse than rural roads with huge portholes and breaches at several places.

Despite the city being the third biggest in Telangana, the roads do not provide a smooth ride to commuters.

The city is gearing up for finding a place in the list of the smart cities, but is plagued with several bad roads with knee-deep potholes and poor maintenance. Every time, the R&B authorities fill the potholes with rock dust, it causes serious health problems after the rains as the dry dust pollutes the air posing problems to the motorists.

The authorities never fill up the potholes properly and rectify damages with black-topping.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his maiden visit to the city on August 5, 2014 had announced several sops including release of Rs. 42 crore for the R&B roads as a token of gratitude to the people for participating in the Statehood movement.

Estimates prepared

Ironically, the R&B authorities, who had prepared estimates for the beautification of 14.5-km stretch of roads at a cost of Rs. 42 crore in August 2014, revised the estimates by Rs.32 crore taking the total project cost to Rs. 82 crore.

It was almost two years since the project was launched, but was progressing at snail’s pace and not a single stretch of road was completed.

After the recent rains in the city, the authorities have started filling the potholes with rock dust again for the smooth passage of Ganesh idols during the immersion procession on Wednesday.

Temporary measures

The R&B authorities say that they were filling the potholes on the roads with rock dust mixed with cement for the strengthening of the road.

When asked why they were not black-topping them, they said that they could not do so as they would be laying new roads as part of the beautification project.

The municipal authorities said that they were writing to the R&B authorities for the proper maintenance of their roads frequently, but in vain.

Because of the lethargy on the part of the R&B officials in completing works, citizens were blaming the municipal authorities for the bad roads in the town, they complained.w

