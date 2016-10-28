Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, V. Siva Kumar urged the people to be vigilant when purchasing firecrackers for Diwali.

In a release here on Thursday, Mr. Kumar said action would be taken against unlicensed shops that are coming up in Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbak, Toguta, Husnabad, and Cheryal, and they would be closed without any warning.

He suggested traders keep fire prevention equipment at their disposal when selling crackers.

The Commissioner said nakabandi was held on Thursday, where 21 two-wheelers, two cars, and an autorickshaw were seized by the police, in addition to imposing a penalty of Rs. 43,900.