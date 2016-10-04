The Saddula Bathukamma, the grand finale of the nine-day Bathukamma festivities will be organised with gaiety, pomp and religious fervour on the DSA Ground here and also at Angadi Bazar Ground at Kamareddy on October 8 from 4 p.m. onwards.

About 3,000 women at both the places are expected to take part with bathukammas. Arrangements for the mega event were on. District Collector Yogitha Rana has asked the TNGOs’ Association, MEPMA, IKP, ICDS, Medical and Health staff, women employees, SHG members, IMA, Inner Wheel Club, Lions Club, Rotary Club International members and volunteers of social service organizations to contribute their mite to make the celebrations a great success.

The best three bathukammas would be given a cash prize of Rs. 10,000; Rs. 5,000; and Rs. 3,000 besides pattu saris.