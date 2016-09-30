Festival of flowers:Students of Vivekananda Vidyanikethan High School participating in Bathukumma celebrations in Karimnagar town on Thursday.- Photo: By Arrangement

As prelude to the start of the nine-day long Bathukamma festivities, various educational institutions have celebrated Bathukumma festival with much pomp and gaiety in various parts of Karimnagar district on Thursday.

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender, Legislative Council whip P Sudhakar Reddy, local legislator G Kamalakar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and others formally launched Bathukamma Samburalu at Vivekananda Vidyanikethan High School in Bhagathnagar of the town on Thursday evening.

Girl students in their best attire have participated in the celebrations by singing songs and playing around the colourfully decorated Bathukammas. Later, the students went round the town amid drum beats educating people about the importance of Bathukamma festival.

Similarly, students of Bhagavathi High School also celebrated with much fun and frolic. On this occasion, teachers empowered the students about the importance of celebrating the Bathukamma festival with the flowers. They also reminded them that the ‘Thangedu’ flower, used in the making of Bathukamma, is he State Flower of Telangana.

Students of ZPHS Odyaram village in Gangadhara mandal also celebrated the festival with gaiety. All the educational institutions celebrated the festival on Thursday as the Dasara holidays were declared from Friday.