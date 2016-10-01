National » Telangana

ADILABAD/NIZAMABAD, October 1, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 05:42 IST

Bathukamma celebration begins in Telangana

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
GRAND BEGINNING:A woman carries the traditional Bathukamma on the first day of festivities in Warangal on Friday.- Photo: M. Murali
GRAND BEGINNING:A woman carries the traditional Bathukamma on the first day of festivities in Warangal on Friday.- Photo: M. Murali

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Friday launched Bathukamma festival in Adilabad as scores of women danced and sang around the flowery cones. The official celebration was held at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium with Collector M. Jagan Mohan and other officials attending it. Women, who had arrived with their own Bathukammas also danced and sang around a huge flowery cone made specially for the purpose.

On a grand scale

At Nizamabad Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy informed that arrangements will be made to conduct the Bathukamma celebrations on a grand scale in the district.

On the last day of the nine day celebrations, Saddula Bathukamma, the festival of flowers would be played by about 2,000 women on the DSA Ground here and sports stadium at Kamareddy. The festivities would also be held at division level and municipal towns, he said.

More In: Telangana | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Hyderabad High Court mandates prior notice for demolitions

Telangana Government to honour APAT orders passed till September 15

More rain forecast for Telangana next two days

Notification to acquire Vemulaghat, Erravalli lands under LA Act

CBDT extends 5-year tax sops to 7 districts of Andhra Pradesh

Isolated heavy rain likely in coastal A.P.

Court slaps fine of Rs. 1 lakh on cop, son

Bathukamma celebration begins in Telangana

All set for navaratri in Bhadrakali temple

Rajbhasha fortnight concludes at NTPC Ramagundam


Hyderabad

Residents of flooded Bandari Layout dread to return

Driver killed as bus rams truck

75 traffickers held in crackdown on brothels

Cyberabad police bust two ‘matka’ rackets

Time to update your lifestyle

Nagarjunasagar Left Canal modernisation works nearing completion

Congress will expose TRS, says Uttam

TDP demands action

Visakhapatnam

A wide array of items under one roof

City conducive for smart initiatives

Vizag’s affection floors Nani

Impressive show by city skater at Berlin marathon

Swachh mission changes face of city

Vijayawada

Flexis engulf city as Dasara fete begins

Bangladesh girl shifted to Kolkata shelter

IIDT to come up on SVU campus

National Forum on Cyber Security likely to be set up

First eUPHC inaugurated

State asks National Green Tribunal time to file affidavit

Effective town planning need of the hour: Sujana Chowdary

9 students get placement in Microsoft

Civil aviation sector poised for a big leap

State voices concern over tax administration under GST regime


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Telangana

Hyderabad High Court mandates prior notice for demolitions

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Hyderabad High Court made it clear that the Telangana government has to balance between the laudable object... »