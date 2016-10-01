Bathukamma celebration begins in Telangana

GRAND BEGINNING:A woman carries the traditional Bathukamma on the first day of festivities in Warangal on Friday.- Photo: M. Murali

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Friday launched Bathukamma festival in Adilabad as scores of women danced and sang around the flowery cones. The official celebration was held at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium with Collector M. Jagan Mohan and other officials attending it. Women, who had arrived with their own Bathukammas also danced and sang around a huge flowery cone made specially for the purpose.

On a grand scale

At Nizamabad Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy informed that arrangements will be made to conduct the Bathukamma celebrations on a grand scale in the district.

On the last day of the nine day celebrations, Saddula Bathukamma, the festival of flowers would be played by about 2,000 women on the DSA Ground here and sports stadium at Kamareddy. The festivities would also be held at division level and municipal towns, he said.