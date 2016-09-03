All the RTC buses were confined to depots at Sangareddy and other places

The bandh call given by Left parties and others against the Union Government policies evoked a good response in Medak district with large number of workers participating in the programmes. Schools, banks, post offices, shops and establishments were closed in all most all parts of the district. All the RTC buses were confined to depots at Sangareddy and other places.

Commuters were forced to depend on private transport. Leaders of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held dharna in front of the bus depots by limiting movement of buses only to depots. Rallies were held in all major towns raising slogans against the Union Government.

Earlier in the day, a rally was held at the district headquarters from ITI to Inspection Bungalow. Addressing the workers at IB, CITU leader Chukka Ramulu said that the Union Government had been following anti-worker policies and trying to benefit the industrialists or investors. “The Government has been inviting foreign direct investment (FDI) in railways and Life Insurance Corporation despite opposition from many sections. Even after demanding a minimum wage of Rs. 18,000 per month for unskilled labour, the Government put it at Rs. 9,100 and that too applicable in government organisations.

“What happens to the employees working in private sector?” asked Mr Ramulu.