The Kothagudem Club is gearing up to conduct the four-day national Balotsav-2016 - the 25th annual inter-school cultural festival for Telugu children, in Kothagudem from November 10-13.

The Kothagudem Club has drawn up ambitious plans to organise the inaugural ceremony of the silver jubilee fete on a grand scale to mark the momentous occasion.

The four-day festival will feature competitions in as many as 29 events ranging from classical and folk dances to on-the-spot drawing, quiz, elocution, street play, analysis, short film review, instrumental music and a wide array of exciting cultural and literary events.

The competitions will be organised for sub-juniors (Nursery to Class IV), juniors (Class V to VII) and seniors (Class VIII to X), according to the organisers.

Further details can be had from the website www.balotsav.com or by dialling 9397346641 or 9849502501.