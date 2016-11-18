The district administration has drawn up plans to promote rearing of Rajasri variety of poultry, considered suitable for backyard poultry farming, for both as a means to augment earning and improve nutritional status of tribal women in the newly-formed Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

In an effort to harness the potential of backyard poultry farming, the government agencies have initiated an action plan to spread awareness on the benefits of the low-cost enterprise and distribute Rajasri chicks to tribal women in the predominantly tribal populated new district.

Wyra-based Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), of the residuary Khammam district, has distributed as many as 650 Rajasri chicks to 65 tribal families in Marrigudem and Thoka Bandala villages of Lakshmidevipalli mandal in the new district three days ago.

The government agencies have focused their attention on encouraging tribal women in Agency areas to take up rearing of Rajasri chicks to pursue the path of economic self-reliance.

High demand

There is good scope for backyard poultry farming as a sustainable income generation activity in the tribal areas, as there is high demand for protein-rich eggs in the Agency mandals where prevalence of anaemia and malnutrition is high among the tribals. The Rajasri breed is ideally suited for backyard farming considering its high egg laying capacity and growth potential, Programme Coordinator of KVK Wyra Hemanth Kumar said.

The KVK has already distributed Rajasri chicks to several poor tribal families in Pubelli village in Yellendu mandal and Bangaru Chelka gram panchayat in Kothagudem mandal

Plans are afoot to distribute more Rajasri chicks to tribal women in the tribal sub-plan mandals soon, he said, adding that Rajasri chicks were less vulnerable to predators and diseases, the official explained.

