A ride on the kilometre-long stretch,from Shaikpet Nala to Rayadurg ‘T’ junction, between Tolichowki and Gachhibowli,on the Old Mumbai Road these days is a nightmarish experience and sure to dislocate one’s bone. By no stretch of imagination can it be called a road. Scores of vehicles pass daily through this road as it leads to the gateway of Hitec City from Gachhibowli side. It was only last winter that this stretch was carpeted, but the present heavy rains battered the road into strewn pieces of tar, gravel, sand and bitumen,which is a sad commentary on the state of the poor quality and workmanship of those responsible for laying the road.

Seshagiri Row Karry,

Manikonda

Flyover in bad shape

The flyover from Hitec City towards Kukatpally near Cyber Towers, Madhapur is in a very bad shape. Even four-wheeler riders find it very difficult to negotiate it. Moreover, the flyover is having a lot of ruts putting the lives of road users at risk. It will cause damage to both riders and vehicles if it rains heavily.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Madhapur