Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy formally inaugurated the medical camp conducted by the Ayush department at the district headquarters on Tuesday as part of Dhavanthatri anniversary celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy underscored the importance of traditional medicine systems and said that there was every need for developing Ayush on par with modern medical systems.

Collector P. VenkataramReddy suggested to the officials of the Ayush Department to create awareness on Ayush among the public and help them get access to affordable and comprehensive healthcare.