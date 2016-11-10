Junior Civil Judge V. Kirankumar asked the people to be aware of the ills of diabetes as it is eating into the vitals of the economy. Two in every five persons are suffering from diabetes, he said.

Attending as chief guest the awareness camp on diabetes organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in connection with World Diabetes Day here on Wednesday, he said the disease, if not controlled, would badly affect kidneys, eyes and nerves incapacitating the person suffering from it over a period of time.

However, with the initiative of IMA and other medical associations and voluntary organisations, people were being sensitised on the issue, he said.

IMA President V. Suresh Kumar said that the changed lifestyle was causing diabetes and it has been rampant in India. The disease would affect the life of individuals and families and economy on the whole. By reducing stress and exercising every day, the disease can be kept in control, he said.

Later, about 50 patients were examined by doctors at a medical camp conducted at Tilak Garden.