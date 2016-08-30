Avenue plantation taken up

As part of the Telangana Haritha Haram programme, the police took up avenue plantation along the Arsapally-Kanteswar road in the district headquarters town on Monday.

Member of Parliament K. Kavitha inaugurated the programme by planting a sapling. MLAs Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Bajireddy Govardhan, Mayor Akula Sujatha, Collector Yogitha Rana, Superintendent of Police P. Vishwaprasad, and Deputy SP D. Anand Kumar were among those who participated in the plantation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the police has so far planted about 4.5 lakh saplings on the premises of police stations and police lines, and in the villages adopted under the Grama Jyothi. “Today, we are planting 2,200 plants of 10 varieties. If they grow well, they will give a panoramic view along the road, apart from emitting a pleasant smell,” he said.

The police would also take the responsibility of protecting them, he said, appealing to the residents to come forward and extend their contribution by providing tree guards.