NTPC Ramagundam Safety Department in association with the hospital administration of NTPC formally inaugurated a three-day audiometry examination on Wednesday for employees who were working in high noise-prone areas of the power station.

Inaugurating the programme, Ramagundam Executive Director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra stressed on the use of personal protective equipment. On the opening day, 60 employees tested their audio standard. GM (O&M) U.K. Dasgupta, GM (Operation) D.S.G.S. Babji, GM (Maintenance) Y. Srinivas, Chief Medical Officer Chakradhar and other officials were present.