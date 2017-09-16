Atrocities against Dalits on rise: ex-MP

more-in

Atrocities against the Dalits were increasing in the TRS government but Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was not responding to any incident, TPCC vice president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said.

Participating in the relay hunger strike organized by the DCC in protest against the police brutality on the villagers, including Dalits, of Nerella village in front of the Collectorate in Karimnagar town on Saturday, he said that the Chief Minister had betrayed the Dalits by not fulfilling his promise to appoint a Dalit as CM in the newly formed Telangana State. Instead, KCR occupied the chair and was continuing with his feudal attitude by harassing the Dalits and weaker sections after being elected, he charged.He flayed the government for not taking any action against the police officials involved in the torture of Nerella villagers. from Nerella village in Rajanna-Sircilla district. He also found fault with the government for sending the victims of police torture out of NIMS hospital without providing them proper treatment.

Expressing concern over illegal sand mining operations, he said that the Congress after attaining power would provide sand free of cost. Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao, MLC T. Santosh Kumar, TPCC SC cell chairman Arepalli Mohan, former MLA Bomma Venkateshwar, Praja Sangham JAC chairman Gajjela Kantham and others visited the camp and extended solidarity.