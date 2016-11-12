Currency notes got exhausted in all the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) here within hours of opening on Friday.

The ATMs had opened after a two-day closure following demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes on November 8 night. The quantum of money made available thorugh the ATMs was insufficient though not many people thronged the banks.

The bankers, however, made alternative arrangements in the form of issuing money in the form of exchange for demonetised currency notes or withdrawal from customers’ accounts.

They had to regulate issue of the new currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination and Rs. 100 denomination by apportioning two of the higher denomination bills for those who were withdrawing Rs. 10,000 and only one for those who withdrew Rs. 5,000.