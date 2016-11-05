Telugu Desam Party State vice-president and former MLA Yeleti Annapoornamma has dared the TRS leadership to ask the MLAs who crossed over from other parties to contest elections again if the surveys rating Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as No. 1 in the country are true.

“If these surveys are true, why should the Chief Minister be afraid of MLAs resigning and contesting elections again. It should be a cakewalk for TRS,” she said, addressing the party’s district-level meeting here on Friday.

Launching the two-month-long membership drive, she said the TDP was dubbed as ‘Andhra party’ by TRS and others during the Telangana agitation but it has a strong support base and committed cadre even today and it has all the potential to come back to power, she said. District president and former MLA Arkala Narsa Reddy said TDP was the most disciplined party, which was acknowledged by the Election Commission of India.